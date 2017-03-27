Santa Monica can't be a slumlord to its airport for the next decade
For decades, the city of Santa Monica has been at loggerheads with the federal government over the use of the city's general aviation airport . Whether it sought to curtail jet traffic or completely take over the airport from the Federal Aviation Administration , the city has lost most of its battles.
