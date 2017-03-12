Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra's Musicians Remain Grateful for Unique Experience
Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra Concertmaster Amy Hershberger lives in Pasadena but she, like many of her SBCO colleagues, is committed to the cause. "It's a very rare thing for people to be that loyal to a group," she says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Ross Dress for Less
|39 min
|ROSS DRESS FOR LESS
|11
|America Ferrera Delivers a Powerful Intersectio...
|3 hr
|25or6to4
|2
|Wiping out crime: face-scanners placed in publi...
|4 hr
|James
|1
|Jon Shevell dies at 50, star J.P. Stevens athlete (Mar '08)
|4 hr
|Ned Wasserman
|17
|30 Countries Are Refusing To Take Back Illegals...
|5 hr
|Jenny
|3
|California wants to secede from the US
|6 hr
|Jenny
|4
|why santa monica sucks (Nov '08)
|Mar 13
|Jonathon
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC