Rover.com acquires Santa Monica dog-sitting start-up DogVacay, which couldn't keep up

Last fall, Aaron Hirschhorn was telling investors that his Santa Monica start-up DogVacay had quarterly sales that tripled compared with a year earlier, had profits well in sight and had grand ideas for new features. But one big challenge lingered: DogVacay's main rival in pet-setting and dog-walking services, Rover.com, days earlier had received $40 million from venture capitalists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.