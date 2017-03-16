Richard Pryor's Daughter Has Hit Solo Show with Fried Chicken and Latkes; Extended Through 6/3

Rain Pryor 's sold-out solo tour-de-force, Fried Chicken and Latkes, is extended to June 3 at The Braid, home of Jewish Women's Theatre , 2912 Colorado Ave., #102, Santa Monica. Critics call Fried Chicken and Latkes, a "poignant and hilarious tale," , and write, "Diversity, Culture and Laughter Come to Santa Monica" and " Rain Pryor Embraces the Jewish and African-American Heritages that Make Her Whole" .

