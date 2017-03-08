Report Finds Big Downtown Growth in 2016
According to a new report from the Downtown Center Business Improvement District, projects holding nearly 4,000 residential units broke ground in 2016. It's no secret that Downtown Los Angeles is growing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Downtown News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Pizza Ranch
|1 hr
|PIZZA RANCH INGLE...
|3
|Review: Sam's Club
|4 hr
|SAMS CLUB LOS ANG...
|1
|Review: Dairy Queen
|4 hr
|DAIRY QUEEN INGLE...
|1
|Review: Wendy's
|4 hr
|WENDYS INGLEWOOD
|1
|Review: H & R Block
|4 hr
|H R BLOCK INGLEWOOD
|1
|Review: Del Taco
|4 hr
|DEL TACO INGLEWOOD
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|jersey city
|20,887
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC