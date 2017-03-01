Prominent Experimental Composer to Pe...

Prominent Experimental Composer to Perform at Santa Monica Library

Expect to be entranced as much by the silences as by the notes played when composer Michael Pisaro performs and discusses one of his solo guitar compositions at the Santa Monica Library. The free presentation by Pisaro, who teaches in the Composition and Experimental Sound Practices programs at CalArts, takes place Wednesday March 15 in the Main Library's Martin Luther King Jr. Auditorium and is part of the Soundwaves monthly concert series.

