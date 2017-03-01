Price Cut Revealed For Michael Jackso...

Price Cut Revealed For Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch Property in Santa Ynez Valley

17 hrs ago Read more: Noozhawk

With the price slashed a whopping $33 million, Neverland Ranch, the Los Olivos property once home to late pop star Michael Jackson , is up for grabs again with a new listing agent. The property at 5225 Figueroa Mountain Rd., formerly known as Sycamore Valley Ranch, is for sale at a mere $67 million, according to the listing by Coldwell Banker.

