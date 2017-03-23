Police guitarist Andy Summers is back...

Police guitarist Andy Summers is back with an album all his own

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Wave

Andy Summers, guitarist for the Police and prolific solo musician, has longtime roots in Southern California from his pre-Police days as a classical guitar student at Cal State Northridge to the last few decades of living in Santa Monica and recording at his studio in Venice. His 14th solo album, "Triboluminescence," arrives on Friday, March 24, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Inglewood Towne Shopping Center 1 min COMING SOON 2019 11
Review: Citibank 3 hr CITIBANK INGLEWOOD 11
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Yidfellas 20,923
1000s of Vigilantees on way to destroy Los Ange... 5 hr Gabriel 10
News Jodie Foster joins rally against Trump travel ban 5 hr okimar 7
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 19 hr Rene Rio 4,529
Platt branch library Los Angeles is verbally ab... 20 hr deal with it 11
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,303 • Total comments across all topics: 279,766,796

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC