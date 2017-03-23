Police guitarist Andy Summers is back with an album all his own
Andy Summers, guitarist for the Police and prolific solo musician, has longtime roots in Southern California from his pre-Police days as a classical guitar student at Cal State Northridge to the last few decades of living in Santa Monica and recording at his studio in Venice. His 14th solo album, "Triboluminescence," arrives on Friday, March 24, 2017.
