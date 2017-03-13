PCIHIPAA Launches "The HIPAA Checklist" to Help Healthcare...
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- PCIHIPAA recently introduced OfficeSafe a , a new technology platform to help medical and dental practices comply with stringent Payment Card Industry and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act regulations. Now just months after its launch, PCIHIPAA released OfficeSafe's HIPAA Checklist, an online tool to give healthcare professionals a roadmap, and new level of confidence that they are taking the necessary steps to protect their offices, and stay current with HIPAA compliance requirements.
