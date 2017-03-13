PCIHIPAA Launches "The HIPAA Checklis...

PCIHIPAA Launches "The HIPAA Checklist" to Help Healthcare...

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: World News Report

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- PCIHIPAA recently introduced OfficeSafe a , a new technology platform to help medical and dental practices comply with stringent Payment Card Industry and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act regulations. Now just months after its launch, PCIHIPAA released OfficeSafe's HIPAA Checklist, an online tool to give healthcare professionals a roadmap, and new level of confidence that they are taking the necessary steps to protect their offices, and stay current with HIPAA compliance requirements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) 4 hr gotcha 830
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr gotcha 20,900
Review: Hometown Buffet 6 hr HOMETOWN BUFFET I... 2
Review: Rite Aid Pharmacy 6 hr RITE AID INGLEWOOD 12
Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from... 9 hr cabbage patch kid... 25
Controversial Opinions Casting Call 13 hr cccasting 1
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 14 hr Well Well 4,522
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,095 • Total comments across all topics: 279,610,447

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC