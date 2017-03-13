Partners Predict Double Digit Sales Growth In 2017; Big Bets On...
Solution providers attending the recent XChange Solution Provider 2017 conference said they expect big bets on security and cloud services to pay off in double-digit sales growth this year. Ken May, the CEO of Swift Chip, a $1.2 million Santa Monica, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CRN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 min
|Shout It Out Loud
|20,901
|Review: Panda Express
|13 min
|PANDA EXPRESS ING...
|7
|Review: Stater Bros. Markets
|1 hr
|STATER BROS INGLE...
|11
|Gay pride parade to be replaced by anti-Trump p...
|2 hr
|Well Well
|2
|Mel Gibson apologizes for drunk driving (Jul '06)
|2 hr
|Hillary Vomit
|35
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|2 hr
|Hillary Vomit
|4,518
|Reward them some more God!!!
|17 hr
|doG mnaDed lyHo r...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC