P. J. O'Rourke Asks "How the Hell Did This Happen?" About the 2016 Presidential Election
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrated political satirist, journalist and diehard Republican P. J. O'Rourke will give his essential take on the recent stranger-than-fiction presidential campaign when he discusses his new book "How the Hell Did This Happen?: The Election of 2016." Live Talks Los Angeles presents O'Rourke in conversation with Adam Felber, American political satirist and author, on Wednesday, March 22, 2017, 8pm in Santa Monica, just two months into Trump's term.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|40 min
|Well Well
|20,903
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|1 hr
|Good Yankee
|4,519
|Review: Panda Express
|3 hr
|Well Well
|14
|Today: FBI, if You're Listening.... Inside One ...
|3 hr
|Texxy
|1
|Gay pride parade to be replaced by anti-Trump p...
|4 hr
|actorvet
|3
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|giant lobo
|828
|Review: Belal Hamideh Law
|9 hr
|Peter Barnes
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC