Norovirus outbreak continues at Santa Monica schools
The empty campus of John Adams Middle School after a school closure due to norovirus. Nearly two months after a norovirus outbreak began during a class trip to Yosemite, students in Santa Monica are still falling sick with the stomach bug, according to school and public health officials.
