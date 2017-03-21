News 53 mins ago 7:15 a.m.Donations for Meals on Wheels surge in wake of Trump's proposed budget
Details of President Trump's budget were released last week, One of the elements of the budget proposal could sharply reduce funding for Meals on Wheels. Since then, donations for the program have surged.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
