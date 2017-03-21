News 53 mins ago 7:15 a.m.Donations f...

News 53 mins ago 7:15 a.m.Donations for Meals on Wheels surge in wake of Trump's proposed budget

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 19 Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

Details of President Trump's budget were released last week, One of the elements of the budget proposal could sharply reduce funding for Meals on Wheels. Since then, donations for the program have surged.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Starbucks Coffee Company 7 min STARBUCKS INGLEWOOD 13
Pam 5 hr Julie 1
News Jewish Cop Busted Mel Gibson (Aug '06) 6 hr Bob Masters 392
News America Ferrera Delivers a Powerful Intersectio... 11 hr Mikey 4
Top Millionaire dating tips: How to find true l... 18 hr fatsingle 2
M.B. Realtor Lifeguard Tower w/ Sun Logo-Stcike... (Jan '12) 23 hr Here 2
Review: Subway Restaurants 23 hr SUBWAY INGLEWOOD 12
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at March 21 at 2:03PM PDT

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,387 • Total comments across all topics: 279,722,591

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC