New Young Adult Novel Earth to Skye is Released
Told in a manner that is both endearing and revealing, Earth to Skye deals with real-life challenges and bigger than life questions. Through the eyes of sixteen-year-old Liv, the novel takes the reader on a journey from high school to the mountains of the Himalaya as Liv finds ways to cope after she loses her best friend Skye to an opiate overdose.
