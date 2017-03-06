New Young Adult Novel Earth to Skye is Released

Told in a manner that is both endearing and revealing, Earth to Skye deals with real-life challenges and bigger than life questions. Through the eyes of sixteen-year-old Liv, the novel takes the reader on a journey from high school to the mountains of the Himalaya as Liv finds ways to cope after she loses her best friend Skye to an opiate overdose.

