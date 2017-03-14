New York Times restaurant critic Pete...

New York Times restaurant critic Pete Wells visits Franklin Barbecue for...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Austin American Statesman

Esteemed New York Times restaurant critic Pete Wells stepped out of the Big Apple last summer to visit restaurants around the country for starred reviews, a first for the Times His first visit took him to Cassia in Santa Monica, California , for his latest, he visited Austin's own Franklin Barbecue . The long and short of it, he liked it quite a bit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 27 min WPWW 20,916
Help for Persistent Tim 800lbs. 11 hr Markky 1
Review: Rite Aid Pharmacy 15 hr RITE AID INGLEWOOD 7
How to Make Alkaline Water 17 hr Star 5
News Gay pride parade to be replaced by anti-Trump p... 18 hr Jenna 8
Review: Panda Express 19 hr PANDA EXPRESS ING... 15
what are your opinions on frogs? (Jun '11) 20 hr nobody important 4
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Ireland
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,911 • Total comments across all topics: 279,589,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC