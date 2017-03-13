New Works at Jewish Women's Theatre Explore Lingering Impact of...

Although the Spanish Inquisition took place over 700 years ago, the repercussions remain and are the subject of a new salon-style play produced by Jewish Women's Theatre , opening Saturday, March 18 and running for two weeks at locations throughout the Southland. Every primary school student learns that Columbus discovered America in 1492, in a venture financed by King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.