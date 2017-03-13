New Works at Jewish Women's Theatre E...

New Works at Jewish Women's Theatre Explore Lingering Impact of...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Although the Spanish Inquisition took place over 700 years ago, the repercussions remain and are the subject of a new salon-style play produced by Jewish Women's Theatre , opening Saturday, March 18 and running for two weeks at locations throughout the Southland. Every primary school student learns that Columbus discovered America in 1492, in a venture financed by King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to Make Alkaline Water 42 min Star 3
Review: Panda Express 2 hr PANDA EXPRESS ING... 9
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Shout It Out Loud 20,901
Review: Stater Bros. Markets 4 hr STATER BROS INGLE... 11
News Gay pride parade to be replaced by anti-Trump p... 5 hr Well Well 2
News Mel Gibson apologizes for drunk driving (Jul '06) 5 hr Hillary Vomit 35
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 5 hr Hillary Vomit 4,518
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,915 • Total comments across all topics: 279,557,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC