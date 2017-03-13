New Works at Jewish Women's Theatre Explore Lingering Impact of...
Although the Spanish Inquisition took place over 700 years ago, the repercussions remain and are the subject of a new salon-style play produced by Jewish Women's Theatre , opening Saturday, March 18 and running for two weeks at locations throughout the Southland. Every primary school student learns that Columbus discovered America in 1492, in a venture financed by King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to Make Alkaline Water
|42 min
|Star
|3
|Review: Panda Express
|2 hr
|PANDA EXPRESS ING...
|9
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Shout It Out Loud
|20,901
|Review: Stater Bros. Markets
|4 hr
|STATER BROS INGLE...
|11
|Gay pride parade to be replaced by anti-Trump p...
|5 hr
|Well Well
|2
|Mel Gibson apologizes for drunk driving (Jul '06)
|5 hr
|Hillary Vomit
|35
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|5 hr
|Hillary Vomit
|4,518
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC