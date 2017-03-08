New rock climbing guide, Banff Mounta...

New rock climbing guide, Banff Mountain Film Festival, wildflowers in Joshua Tree

Author Kristian Solem will present a slide show and sign his new book, "The Needles Climbing Guide," about climbing the rock formations in Giant Sequoia National Monument. When, where: 7 p.m. Monday at the REI store in Santa Monica, 402 Santa Monica Blvd., and Thursday at the Arcadia store, 214 N. Santa Anita Ave. Experience exotic locations, paddle wild waters and climb tall peaks in a series of films presented by the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour.

