New Reality Show Highlights High-Stakes World of San Pedro's Fish Market

23 hrs ago Read more: Eater

There's a cool new series out from the Foodbeast team , this time showing the complicated ins and outs of the long-running San Pedro Fish Market. An iconic spot deep in the South Bay, the family-run organization gets the reality show treatment, with lots of twists and turns along the way.

