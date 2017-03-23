New pollution detection devices reveal potential toxic risks in Southern California air
This is an air pollution monitor placed outside Anaplex Corp. in Paramount, a small employee-owned plant which does metal plating and anodizing for aerospace companies. As the reports began landing on Wayne Nastri's desk last fall showing alarmingly high levels of cancer-causing pollution had been unexpectedly detected in a working-class area of southeast Los Angeles County, a stark concern arose: This may not be an isolated problem.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: KFC/Kentucky Fried Chicken
|1 hr
|KFC INGLEWOOD
|16
|Review: Ross Dress for Less
|1 hr
|ROSS DRESS FOR LESS
|20
|Review: Big Lots
|2 hr
|BIG LOTS INGLEWOOD
|21
|Review: Check N' Go
|2 hr
|CHECK N GO INGLEWOOD
|21
|Review: Rite Aid Pharmacy
|2 hr
|RITE AID INGLEWOOD
|21
|Review: Stater Bros. Markets
|2 hr
|STATER BROS INGLE...
|21
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|7 hr
|Lol
|4,531
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC