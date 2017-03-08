National Aviation Group Asks Court to Delay Reducing Santa Monica Airport Runway

A national aviation group and others on Monday asked a federal court to temporarily halt shortening Santa Monica Airport's runway pending an appeal of the City's surprise pact with the federal government to close the airport in 12 years. The National Business Aviation Association joined with five other local plaintiffs to ask the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to order a stay against the Federal Aviation Administration and an injunction against the City "preventing any further actions to reduce the length of the runway."

