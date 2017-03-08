National Aviation Group Asks Court to...

National Aviation Group Asks Court to Delay Reducing Santa Monica Airport Runway

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The LookOut news

A national aviation group and others on Monday asked a federal court to temporarily halt shortening Santa Monica Airport's runway pending an appeal of the City's surprise pact with the federal government to close the airport in 12 years. The National Business Aviation Association joined with five other local plaintiffs to ask the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to order a stay against the Federal Aviation Administration and an injunction against the City "preventing any further actions to reduce the length of the runway."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jane Fonda reveals she was sexually abused and ... 17 hr Well Well 3
Review: Cricket Wireless 22 hr Cricket Wireless 1
Review: Office Depot 22 hr Office Depot Ingl... 1
Review: Rally's/Checkers 22 hr Rallys Inglewood 1
Review: Hometown Buffet 23 hr Hometown Buffet I... 1
Review: Captial One Bank Tue Captial One Ingle... 1
News Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards Mar 1 slumdog indians 2
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,052 • Total comments across all topics: 279,402,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC