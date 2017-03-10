Mountain-lodge home in Santa Monica d...

Mountain-lodge home in Santa Monica draws inspiration from its roots

55 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Sheltered by mature trees in Santa Monica's Rustic Canyon area, this contemporary mountain lodge-style house was built using some of the original materials from a cabin that once stood on the site. The great room fireplace was created from stones that were salvaged, numbered and then reassembled.

