Metro to Decide Planned Regional Connector Ped Bridge by DTLA Broad Museum
Thursday, at its Executive Management Committee meetings, the Metro board is expected to approve plans for a new pedestrian bridge to connect Grand Avenue with the under-construction Regional Connector Grand Av Arts/Bunker Hill Station. In case readers are unfamiliar with the Regional Connector, it is a $1.75 billion 1.9-mile light rail subway currently under construction in downtown Los Angeles.
