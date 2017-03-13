Metro to Decide Planned Regional Conn...

Metro to Decide Planned Regional Connector Ped Bridge by DTLA Broad Museum

Thursday, at its Executive Management Committee meetings, the Metro board is expected to approve plans for a new pedestrian bridge to connect Grand Avenue with the under-construction Regional Connector Grand Av Arts/Bunker Hill Station. In case readers are unfamiliar with the Regional Connector, it is a $1.75 billion 1.9-mile light rail subway currently under construction in downtown Los Angeles.

