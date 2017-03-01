Man Who Allegedly Tried to Roofie Woman in Bar Will Stand Trial for Poisoning
A Los Angeles County judge ruled on Monday that there was enough evidence to bring to trial a man who allegedly was caught trying to drug a woman at an upscale Santa Monica restaurant last May. Judge Leslie Brown made the ruling at Airport Courthouse following an hours-long preliminary hearing that had been delayed for months - owing in part to the defense team's successful efforts to dismiss a majority of the charges. Michael Hsu, 25, was cleared of all counts except for one: felony poisoning.
