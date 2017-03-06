Loeffler Believes Gennady Golovkin is...

Loeffler Believes Gennady Golovkin is Poised For a Huge 2017

Friday Mar 3 Read more: Boxing Scene

On Tuesday afternoon at the Wild Card West Boxing Club in Santa Monica, California, unified middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin spoke optimistically with the gathered media about how his 2017 will be much more productive and fruitful than last year. In 2016, Golovkin only fought just twice against the likes of Dominic Wade and Kell Brook.

