LA's Cultural Melting Pot Makes for Even More Dynamic Dining
LA Times takes a look at the longstanding tradition of Cambodians running the famous Louisiana Famous Fried Chicken chain, predominantly in South LA. Calling it "a cultural mixtape that only Southern California could have produced," the story shows just how diverse our city's culinary landscape truly is, even if it's taking place behind the scenes.
Santa Monica Discussions
|why santa monica sucks (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Jonathon
|2
|Review: KFC/Kentucky Fried Chicken
|1 hr
|KFC INGLEWOOD
|14
|California Seccession Movement
|2 hr
|Wall specialist
|2
|California Weighmaster Public Scales CA Scale (Mar '08)
|3 hr
|creativetony
|13
|Moving from Baltimore to Los Angeles
|3 hr
|tcoh3n
|1
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|11 hr
|Uncle donny plunk
|826
|Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards
|Mar 1
|slumdog indians
|2
