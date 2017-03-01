LA rents are the 6th priciest in the ...

LA rents are the 6th priciest in the country

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Curbed

Zumper looked at 1 million active listing in 100 U.S. cities, and it found the average LA rent for a one-bedroom is $2,000. Comparatively, that might seem reasonable to San Francisco, where the median rent for a one-bedroom is $3,270-higher than any other U.S. city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 6 hr actorvet 4,517
News Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards 9 hr Ram 1
News Hundreds March In Anaheim, Demand Arrest Of LAP... 12 hr Well Well 21
There's a lot of Jim Crows in LA 15 hr Hollywood 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 15 hr Jessica 20,858
News Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as... 22 hr Whoop there it is 57
dGo mnDaed lHoy riiSpt Tue Theo 3
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. NASA
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,735 • Total comments across all topics: 279,234,552

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC