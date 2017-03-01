LA rents are the 6th priciest in the country
Zumper looked at 1 million active listing in 100 U.S. cities, and it found the average LA rent for a one-bedroom is $2,000. Comparatively, that might seem reasonable to San Francisco, where the median rent for a one-bedroom is $3,270-higher than any other U.S. city.
