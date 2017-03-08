La Colombe Brings Even More Cool Coffee to Santa Monica's New Restaurant Row
Philadelphia-based La Colombe keeps digging its heels further into the Los Angeles coffee market , this time making a splash right by the beach. According to some paperwork now taped to the front of an unassuming storefront along Santa Monica Boulevard, the roastery and specialty coffee shop operators are landing in the heart of Santa Monica soon.
