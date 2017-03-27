L.A.'s chronic challenge: What to do ...

L.A.'s chronic challenge: What to do with the mentally ill homeless who refuse help?

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Down on skid row, the doctor was talking to the social worker about the people they've lost, and about who was next in line for a free ride to the graveyard. "It's heartbreaking," said the doctor, who has spent years bringing street medicine to Santa Monica, Hollywood and skid row.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Gamestop 1 min GAMESTOP INGLEWOOD 3
Review: 99 Cents Only Store 15 min 99 CENTS ONLY STORE 1
Review: Citibank 26 min CITIBANK INGLEWOOD 20
Review: Starbucks Coffee Company 11 hr STARBUCKS INGLEWOOD 20
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 13 hr Mikeymike116 20,936
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 14 hr Frogface Kate 59
why santa monica sucks (Nov '08) Mar 13 Jonathon 2
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at March 28 at 8:28PM PDT

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,555 • Total comments across all topics: 279,900,081

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC