L.A. Pride Replacing Parade With a Protest March
Instead of an annual parade, this year's L.A. Pride will feature a protest march through Los Angeles and West Hollywood. The organizers of the annual event are teaming up with the LGBT Resist March, which is happening nationally June 11. Construction at West Hollywood Park has reduced the space available to the related festival, resulting in a smaller festival as well as the parade's cancellation, reports WeHoVille .
