L.A. in the 1970s: A visual and architectural treasure trove at LAXART
Here's a partial list of the people and objects you can catch a glimpse of in "Environmental Communications: Contact High," the terrific new show at LAXART gallery on Santa Monica Boulevard: the British historian and architecture critic Reyner Banham, after he grew his beard long but before it turned gray; one of the hard-candy orange spheres marking a Union 76 gas station; the intricate cast-iron interior of the Bradbury Building downtown; the fittingly over-the-top roadside sign for the Madonna Inn along the 101 in San Luis Obispo; Marshall McLuhan eating a bowl of cereal; and a barbell with a television on the end of it, being lifted by a shirtless man with the words "TV is heavy" written across his chest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Scared
|20,863
|L.A. Uses Illegal Methods, Brainwave Tumor ELF ...
|14 hr
|Im your Neighbor
|3
|Woodland Hills Neighborhood Watch Use of High T...
|16 hr
|Extech 480823
|4
|2 Dead After Car Slams Into Tree In Fullerton
|17 hr
|tellinitlikeitis
|2
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|19 hr
|MAGA2016
|59
|Los Angeles Metro Brown Line light rail phase tour
|22 hr
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|14
|Review: MI Windows and Doors (Apr '09)
|22 hr
|KarenRay
|119
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC