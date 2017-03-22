Katey Sagal Opens Up About 15-Year Ba...

Katey Sagal Opens Up About 15-Year Battle With Drug Addiction in New Memoir

22 hrs ago Read more: ETonline

In her new memoir, Grace Notes: My Recollections , the Sons of Anarchy star recalls growing up in Hollywood and living near Judy Garland and her daughter, Lorna Luft, when she was 12. Sagal writes that she and Luft quickly became "neighborhood buddies," and claims in her book that both their mothers were abusing prescription pills. "Lorna's mom had a lot of pills on her bedside table and slept past noon just like my mom," Sagal says.

