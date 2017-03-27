How to Rebuild Atlanta's Collapsed Fr...

How to Rebuild Atlanta's Collapsed Freeway. Like, Now

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Wired

Construction workers and firefighters survey a section of an overpass that collapsed from a large fire on Interstate 85 in Atlanta, Friday, March 31, 2017. Many commuters in some of Atlanta's densely populated northern suburbs will have to find alternate routes or ride public transit for the foreseeable future after a massive fire caused a bridge on Interstate 85 to collapse Thursday, completely shutting down the heavily traveled highway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wired.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Not a Spook 20,940
Inglewood Towne Shopping Center 4 hr COMING SOON JUNE ... 26
Review: Pizza Ranch 11 hr PIZZA RANCH INGLE... 26
out of state medical MJ card Fri MrLovahLovah 1
why santa monica sucks (Nov '08) Mar 13 Jonathon 2
News Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards Mar '17 slumdog indians 2
News Oscars 2017 live updates: 'Moonlight' wins best... Feb '17 john 2
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,171 • Total comments across all topics: 279,981,859

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC