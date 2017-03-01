'Get Out' Composer Michael Abels on R...

'Get Out' Composer Michael Abels on Realizing Jordan Peele's Musical Vision & Bringing Out the Gh...

It's a story worthy of its own Hollywood movie: orchestral and choral composer/schoolteacher Michael Abels received a call out of the blue that Jordan Peele wanted to talk to him about scoring the comedian's directorial debut, the horror satire Get Out. "I did not believe it was a legit call," says Abels, who is the director of music for New Roads School in Santa Monica, California, But it turned out Peele had discovered one of Abels' orchestral works, Urban Legend , on YouTube and felt his genre-bending mix of classical, jazz, blues and other musical forms was just right for Get Out .

