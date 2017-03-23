Garage trend: Homeowners thinking ver...

Garage trend: Homeowners thinking versatility, not parking

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Garages have, for generations, been places for tinkering and creating, where kids build soapbox-derby cars or refinish kayaks. Some garages are home to small catering kitchens or extensive wine collections, and many feature extra refrigerators or freezers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr WPWW 20,924
Review: Inglewood Towne Shopping Center 3 hr COMING SOON 2019 14
nogo 10 325 3 hr nicomr gabbard 2
Review: Citibank 7 hr CITIBANK INGLEWOOD 11
1000s of Vigilantees on way to destroy Los Ange... 10 hr Gabriel 10
News Jodie Foster joins rally against Trump travel ban 10 hr okimar 7
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) Wed Rene Rio 4,529
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at March 23 at 6:00PM PDT

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,436 • Total comments across all topics: 279,771,341

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC