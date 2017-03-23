Garage trend: Homeowners thinking versatility, not parking
Garages have, for generations, been places for tinkering and creating, where kids build soapbox-derby cars or refinish kayaks. Some garages are home to small catering kitchens or extensive wine collections, and many feature extra refrigerators or freezers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|WPWW
|20,924
|Review: Inglewood Towne Shopping Center
|3 hr
|COMING SOON 2019
|14
|nogo 10 325
|3 hr
|nicomr gabbard
|2
|Review: Citibank
|7 hr
|CITIBANK INGLEWOOD
|11
|1000s of Vigilantees on way to destroy Los Ange...
|10 hr
|Gabriel
|10
|Jodie Foster joins rally against Trump travel ban
|10 hr
|okimar
|7
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Wed
|Rene Rio
|4,529
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC