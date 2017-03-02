Former Santa Monica Museum of Art - n...

Former Santa Monica Museum of Art - now the Ica la - will open in ...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Former Santa Monica Museum of Art - now the ICA LA - will open in September with show by MartA n RamA rez An untitled work by outsider artist Martn Ramrez depicts a train emerging from a tunnel, c. 1960-63.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16) 8 hr Norcal650 99
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr Samuel-7g-Jackson 20,859
Woodland Hills Neighborhood Watch Use of High T... 13 hr Newsroom_LA 3
L.A. Uses Illegal Methods, Brainwave Tumor ELF ... 13 hr Newsroom_LA 1
News Hundreds March In Anaheim, Demand Arrest Of LAP... 15 hr Chico 22
News Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards 17 hr slumdog indians 2
News Oscars 2017 live updates: 'Moonlight' wins best... Tue john 2
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,923 • Total comments across all topics: 279,252,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC