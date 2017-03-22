For the first time in almost 100 years, a rare frog population is...

A rare species of frog that all but disappeared from the Santa Monica Mountains nearly 100 years ago has been found breeding on its own again in the coastal range, officials announced Wednesday. National Park Service rangers and scientists who surveyed the mountains' mossy, muddy creeks on March 14 found nine egg masses belonging to the California red-legged frog, a species popularized by Mark Twain's "The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County" in 1865, Park Service officials said.

