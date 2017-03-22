For the first time in almost 100 years, a rare frog population is...
A rare species of frog that all but disappeared from the Santa Monica Mountains nearly 100 years ago has been found breeding on its own again in the coastal range, officials announced Wednesday. National Park Service rangers and scientists who surveyed the mountains' mossy, muddy creeks on March 14 found nine egg masses belonging to the California red-legged frog, a species popularized by Mark Twain's "The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County" in 1865, Park Service officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Citibank
|4 hr
|CITIBANK INGLEWOOD
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Terrance
|20,919
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|5 hr
|Rene Rio
|4,529
|Platt branch library Los Angeles is verbally ab...
|7 hr
|deal with it
|11
|30 Countries Are Refusing To Take Back Illegals...
|18 hr
|Genl Forrest
|5
|Los Angles Mayor and council
|20 hr
|Johanathan Sharpie
|1
|Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16)
|20 hr
|longlivebowling
|21
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC