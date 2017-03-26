Fireman saves dog's life with mouth-to-mouth after it was found trapped in burning apartment
This is the incredible moment a fireman saved a trapped dog from a burning building by giving it mouth-to-mouth. The dog, named Nalu, was trapped inside for at least 20 minutes after the fire broke out on Tuesday at a one-storey apartment building near Santa Monica High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro UK News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CEO Whitney Ellis The Ice Skating Rink comes to...
|4 hr
|betch slapped
|8
|Review: KFC/Kentucky Fried Chicken
|8 hr
|KFC INGLEWOOD
|16
|Review: Ross Dress for Less
|9 hr
|ROSS DRESS FOR LESS
|20
|Review: Big Lots
|9 hr
|BIG LOTS INGLEWOOD
|21
|Review: Check N' Go
|9 hr
|CHECK N GO INGLEWOOD
|21
|Review: Rite Aid Pharmacy
|9 hr
|RITE AID INGLEWOOD
|21
|Review: Stater Bros. Markets
|10 hr
|STATER BROS INGLE...
|21
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC