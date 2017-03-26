Fireman saves dog's life with mouth-t...

Fireman saves dog's life with mouth-to-mouth after it was found trapped in burning apartment

Read more: Metro UK News

This is the incredible moment a fireman saved a trapped dog from a burning building by giving it mouth-to-mouth. The dog, named Nalu, was trapped inside for at least 20 minutes after the fire broke out on Tuesday at a one-storey apartment building near Santa Monica High School.

