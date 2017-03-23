Firefighters Resuscitate Small Dog That was Unconscious for 20 Minutes After Blaze
Photos and video captured Santa Monica firefighters successfully resuscitating a small dog that was trapped in a burning apartment this week. The pooch survived after firefighters performed CPR and provided oxygen through a mask designed for pets, according to a Facebook post from the Santa Monica Fire Department.
