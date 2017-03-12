Firefighter Brings Dog Back to Life
A 10-year-old Bichon Frise-Shih Tzu mix by the name of Nalu has been rescued from a burning building and brought back to the life with the help of a brave Santa Monica, California firefighter. Since the fire, Nalu is doing well.
