Firefighter Brings Dog Back to Life

A 10-year-old Bichon Frise-Shih Tzu mix by the name of Nalu has been rescued from a burning building and brought back to the life with the help of a brave Santa Monica, California firefighter. Since the fire, Nalu is doing well.

