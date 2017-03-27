Finance executive accused of launderi...

Finance executive accused of laundering $1 million-plus in funds...

A Los Angeles finance executive has been accused of helping the city of Placentia's former financial-services manager launder more than $1 million in embezzled funds from the cash-strapped municipality. Herbert Norris Trotter Jr., 45, of Santa Monica was expected to appear in court on Tuesday to face 28 felony counts including money laundering and misappropriation of public funds.

