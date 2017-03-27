Finance executive accused of laundering $1 million-plus in funds...
A Los Angeles finance executive has been accused of helping the city of Placentia's former financial-services manager launder more than $1 million in embezzled funds from the cash-strapped municipality. Herbert Norris Trotter Jr., 45, of Santa Monica was expected to appear in court on Tuesday to face 28 felony counts including money laundering and misappropriation of public funds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Gamestop
|36 min
|GAMESTOP INGLEWOOD
|11
|Review: 99 Cents Only Store
|1 hr
|99 CENTS ONLY STORE
|1
|Review: Citibank
|1 hr
|CITIBANK INGLEWOOD
|20
|Review: Starbucks Coffee Company
|12 hr
|STARBUCKS INGLEWOOD
|20
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|Mikeymike116
|20,936
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|16 hr
|Frogface Kate
|59
|why santa monica sucks (Nov '08)
|Mar 13
|Jonathon
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC