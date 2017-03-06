Fidelis Cybersecurity to Present at the Montgomery Summit, a Global Event for Investors and Leaders
Fidelis Cybersecurity TM, the leader in next generation intrusion prevention, announces that company President and CEO Peter George will present at the annual Montgomery Summit business and technology conference in Santa Monica, Calif., on March 8-9, 2017. At 2:30 pm PT on March 8, Peter George will highlight how Fidelis Cybersecurity helps leading global public and private organizations prevent intrusions with the recent launch of the industry's first and only next generation intrusion prevention solution delivered from the cloud.
