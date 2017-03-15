'Family Ties' star Meredith Baxter parts with tree-topped home in Santa Monica
Set among trees on about a third of an acre, the leafy property includes a rustic contemporary-inspired home and a guest house for a total of five bedrooms and four bathrooms in about 4,500 square feet. The main house, with a wood-paneled exterior and interior, was built in 1972 and features vaulted ceilings, walls of irregular windows and brick fireplaces in the living room, eat-in kitchen and master bedroom.
