Experience Refractor Piano IMMERSION ...

Experience Refractor Piano IMMERSION at Vortex Immersion Dome in Los Angeles

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Award-winning pianist and composer Peter Manning Robinson will enthrall audiences with two stunning aural and visual art experiences for one-night only, during his Experience Refractor Piano Immersion concerts on Saturday, May 6, 2017 at the Vortex Immersion Dome, located in the LA Center Studios, near Downtown Los Angeles. Performing live with his invention, The Refractor Piano, Robinson is pioneering a new music form called "refracted music."

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
International Women's Day Los Angeles 27 min Hillary Vomit 4
"Day without women", rally 31 min Hillary Vomit 3
Woodland Hills - Fry's Electronics Management C... 3 hr Newsroom_LA 1
Review: Ross Dress for Less 3 hr ROSS DRESS FOR LESS 1
L.A. Uses Illegal Methods, Brainwave Tumor ELF ... 3 hr Newsroom_LA 5
Westfield Promenade Village No hanging out RF 1... 3 hr Newsroom_LA 1
Review: CVS Pharmacy 3 hr CVS PHARMACY INGL... 1
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,318 • Total comments across all topics: 279,433,119

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC