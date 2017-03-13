Eric Bellinger Celebrates "Eric B For President: Term 2" With Beach Party

Eric Bellinger celebrated the release of his Eric B for President: Term 2 with a listening party on the beach, with the Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter sharing the eight-track project Friday with an intimate group of fans feeling the breeze and watching the sunset in Santa Monica, California. "I wrote it on the beach, so I wanted people to hear it on the beach," Bellinger told HipHopDX at the event.

