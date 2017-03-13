Eleven Names Melissa Elston New Executive Producer; Unveils Studio Renovations & Upgrades
Eleven's Founder/Mixer/Sound Designer Jeff Payne has once again promoted from within his talented audio post company, naming Melissa Elston as the team's new Executive Producer. Payne also unveils a series of renovations and upgrades for the downstairs mixing studios at Eleven for Mixers/Sound Designers Ben Freer and Mike Franklin, as well as a newly renovated kitchen and lounge area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Pro Sound.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|WPWW
|20,910
|Review: Rite Aid Pharmacy
|3 hr
|RITE AID INGLEWOOD
|7
|How to Make Alkaline Water
|5 hr
|Star
|5
|Gay pride parade to be replaced by anti-Trump p...
|6 hr
|Jenna
|8
|Review: Panda Express
|6 hr
|PANDA EXPRESS ING...
|15
|what are your opinions on frogs? (Jun '11)
|8 hr
|nobody important
|4
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|10 hr
|Good Yankee
|4,519
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC