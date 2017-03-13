Eleven Names Melissa Elston New Execu...

Eleven Names Melissa Elston New Executive Producer; Unveils Studio Renovations & Upgrades

Eleven's Founder/Mixer/Sound Designer Jeff Payne has once again promoted from within his talented audio post company, naming Melissa Elston as the team's new Executive Producer. Payne also unveils a series of renovations and upgrades for the downstairs mixing studios at Eleven for Mixers/Sound Designers Ben Freer and Mike Franklin, as well as a newly renovated kitchen and lounge area.

