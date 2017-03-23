Disney Boss Says The Last Jedi Won't ...

Disney Boss Says The Last Jedi Won't Be Changed in Wake of Carrie Fisher's Death

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Time

About what could be another decade-and-a-half of Star Wars stories," Iger said Thursday during a talk in Santa Monica. rogue's years from age 18 to 24. Han will meet Chewbacca and will be seen finding his ship, The Millennium Falcon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 21 min Brian 4,530
Romel Esmail & Bella Esmail Moore (Jun '16) 44 min Romel Esmail 3
Review: Inglewood Towne Shopping Center 51 min COMING SOON JUNE ... 28
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Buck Rohde 20,926
Platt branch library Los Angeles is verbally ab... 15 hr Bald Librarian Jew 14
nogo 10 325 20 hr nicomr gabbard 2
Review: Citibank Thu CITIBANK INGLEWOOD 11
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,214 • Total comments across all topics: 279,788,029

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC