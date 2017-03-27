Disinherit the Wind
"INTENSE AND COMPELLINGa extremely well acted... superbly written... and brilliantly directed." --Ron Irwin, Santa Monica Observer and LA Post Examiner "FASCINATINGa a splendid cast."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Discovery Institute.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Dairy Queen
|2 min
|DAIRY QUEEN INGLE...
|14
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|1 hr
|Canuck stay home
|58
|Mexifornia
|7 hr
|Troll
|2
|Review: Cricket Wireless
|7 hr
|CRICKET WIRELESS
|22
|Review: Hometown Buffet
|9 hr
|HOMETOWN BUFFET I...
|20
|Review: Panda Express
|11 hr
|PANDA EXPRESS ING...
|20
|Review: Del Taco
|12 hr
|DEL TACO INGLEWOOD
|20
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC