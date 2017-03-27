Disinherit the Wind

Disinherit the Wind

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Discovery Institute

"INTENSE AND COMPELLINGa extremely well acted... superbly written... and brilliantly directed." --Ron Irwin, Santa Monica Observer and LA Post Examiner "FASCINATINGa a splendid cast."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Discovery Institute.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Dairy Queen 2 min DAIRY QUEEN INGLE... 14
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 1 hr Canuck stay home 58
Mexifornia 7 hr Troll 2
Review: Cricket Wireless 7 hr CRICKET WIRELESS 22
Review: Hometown Buffet 9 hr HOMETOWN BUFFET I... 20
Review: Panda Express 11 hr PANDA EXPRESS ING... 20
Review: Del Taco 12 hr DEL TACO INGLEWOOD 20
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at March 28 at 3:26AM PDT

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,779 • Total comments across all topics: 279,875,859

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC