Despite Motorists' Fears, Uber Gets Permission to Deploy Self-Driving Cars

The same week that the Department of Motor Vehicles gave Uber permission to deploy two self-driving vehicles on California streets, an AAA survey revealed Americans are anything but comfortable riding in cars that have a robot behind the wheel. The Auto Club revealed that three-quarters of U.S. drivers fear riding in self-driving cars; a majority feel less safe sharing the road with them.

