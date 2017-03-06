Demitasse Opens Cozy Coffee Outlet Right in West Hollywood
Local roaster and coffee shop chain Demitasse has officially opened their West Hollywood location. The cute corner space softly started serving last weekend, and is now officially open right along Santa Monica Boulevard.
