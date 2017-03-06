Demitasse Opens Cozy Coffee Outlet Ri...

Demitasse Opens Cozy Coffee Outlet Right in West Hollywood

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Eater

Local roaster and coffee shop chain Demitasse has officially opened their West Hollywood location. The cute corner space softly started serving last weekend, and is now officially open right along Santa Monica Boulevard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jane Fonda reveals she was sexually abused and ... 2 hr Well Well 3
Review: Cricket Wireless 6 hr Cricket Wireless 1
Review: Office Depot 7 hr Office Depot Ingl... 1
Review: Rally's/Checkers 7 hr Rallys Inglewood 1
Review: Hometown Buffet 8 hr Hometown Buffet I... 1
Review: Captial One Bank 10 hr Captial One Ingle... 1
Review: Stater Bros. Markets 11 hr Stater Bros Ingle... 1
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,908 • Total comments across all topics: 279,387,633

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC