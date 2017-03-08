De Rigo REMa s Global Sales Meeting R...

De Rigo REMa s Global Sales Meeting Recap on VisionMonday.com

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Vision Monday

SANTA MONICA, Calif-De Rigo REM started the year on a high note with its global annual sales meeting held at the Loews Hotel in Santa Monica. While the meeting served as an opportunity to further introduce the launch of De Rigo brands in the U.S. and share information on new products, the company also held a Great Gatsby themed awards night gala.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vision Monday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) 3 hr hood roll 821
1000s of Vigilantees on way to destroy Los Ange... 3 hr Joey 8
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr Waikiki shyit water 20,886
International Women's Day Los Angeles 8 hr Hillary Vomit 4
"Day without women", rally 8 hr Hillary Vomit 3
Woodland Hills - Fry's Electronics Management C... 11 hr Newsroom_LA 1
Review: Ross Dress for Less 11 hr ROSS DRESS FOR LESS 1
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,551 • Total comments across all topics: 279,440,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC